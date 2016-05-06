FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish bank guarantee fund fee may fall slightly in 2017 -fund chief
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
May 6, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Polish bank guarantee fund fee may fall slightly in 2017 -fund chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - The fee Polish banks pay to the state Bank Guarantee Fund (BFG) may stay flat or fall slightly next year given that the banking sector is stable and economic growth remains robust, BFG head Zdzislaw Sokal said.

“The fee (in percentage terms) does not need to rise in 2017. There are chances that it could fall slightly,” Sokal told Reuters.

“This depends whether nothing substantially (negative) happens, and it doesn’t seem that something like that would happen,” he also said.

Bank are obliged to pay a prudence levy of 0.01975 percent of the capital requirement weighted for different types of risk and a 0.04175 percent annual premium. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goclowski; editing by Adrian Croft)

