a year ago
TABLE-Polish regulator imposes additional capital buffers on banks
October 5, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Polish regulator imposes additional capital buffers on banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Poland's financial market
regulator has recognised twelve banks as "systemically important
institutions" and required them to hold additional capital
buffers, it said late on Tuesday. 
    
Below is a table with required buffers as percentage of banks'
risk exposure:
    
    BANK                BUFFER
    PKO            0.75
    Pekao            0.75
    mBank            0.50
    BZ WBK            0.50
    ING Bank Slaski    0.50
    Bank Handlowy        0.25
    Bank Millennium    0.25
    BGZ BNP Paribas    0.25
    Raiffeisen Bank Polska        0.25
    Getin Noble Bank    0.25
    Bank Polskiej Spoldzielczosci    0.00
    SGB                 0.00

 (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
