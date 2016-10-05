TABLE-Polish regulator imposes additional capital buffers on banks

WARSAW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Poland's financial market regulator has recognised twelve banks as "systemically important institutions" and required them to hold additional capital buffers, it said late on Tuesday. Below is a table with required buffers as percentage of banks' risk exposure: BANK BUFFER PKO 0.75 Pekao 0.75 mBank 0.50 BZ WBK 0.50 ING Bank Slaski 0.50 Bank Handlowy 0.25 Bank Millennium 0.25 BGZ BNP Paribas 0.25 Raiffeisen Bank Polska 0.25 Getin Noble Bank 0.25 Bank Polskiej Spoldzielczosci 0.00 SGB 0.00 (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens)