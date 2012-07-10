Polish c.bank sees bank sector profit down 30 pct

* Base-case scenario shows drop in banks’ average profit

* C.bank forecasts cover period from Apr 2012 to Dec 2014

* Fall blamed on economic slowdown, bad loan provisions

WARSAW, July 10 (Reuters) - Annual profit in Poland’s banking sector will fall 30 percent by end-2014, the central bank said in its bi-annual financial stability report.

The central bank said on Tuesday average net profit would fall to 10.3 billion zlotys ($3.0 billion) over the period from April 2012 to December 2014 in its base-case scenario, mainly due to a sharp rise in bad loan provisions and lower interest income.

The last report, published in December, had forecast a 3 percent rise in net profit.

“In the analysed period, economic growth prospects have deteriorated and the uncertainty of economic developments abroad is running high,” the central bank said. ($1 = 3.4384 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Dan Lalor)