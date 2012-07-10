Polish central bank sees 30 pct drop in banking sector profits

* Fall blamed on economic slowdown, bad loan provisions

WARSAW, July 10 (Reuters) - Profits at Poland’s banks are expected to fall 30 percent by end-2014 as a result of bad loan provisions stemming from the economic slowdown, a central bank report said on Tuesday.

The forecast is much more pessimistic than the prevailing view among analysts and signals a sharp about-face for the sector, which posted record profits last year.

Poland’s central bank said in its base case scenario the banking sector’s average annual net profit would fall to 10.3 billion zlotys ($3.0 billion) by December 2014.

The sector posted profits of 14.8 billion in the year from April 2011 to March 2012, and an all-time high profit of 15.7 billion over 2011.

The last report, published in December, had forecast a 3 percent rise in net profit.

Poland’s economy, whose strong growth has up to now defied the crisis elsewhere in Europe, is seen slowing this year to 2.9 percent from 4.3 percent in 2011, due to recession in the euro zone, budget cuts and fading public investments.

Polish banks are also exposed to billions of zlotys of loans granted to construction companies. The sector is now suffering the after-effects of a building frenzy after the country spent 94 billion zlotys ($27.3 billion) to prepare for the Euro 2012 soccer tournament co-hosted with Ukraine in June.

Debt-laden builder PBG was granted bankruptcy protection in June, joining more than 100 smaller construction companies which have already gone bust this year. Many companies took on deals with razor-thin margins, then saw the price of materials soar, creditors grow weary and capital thin out.

“Currently bank shares in Poland are pricing in a fall in profits of around 5-10 percent over 2012 and 2013. The shares absolutely do not price in a fall in profits of around 30 percent,” said Marcin Jablczynski, banking analyst at Deutsche Bank in Warsaw.

Some two-thirds of Poland’s banking sector is in foreign hands. Western banks such as Italy’s Unicredit and Spain’s Santander are heavily exposed.

Separately, the deputy head of Poland’s financial watchdog (KNF) Wojciech Kwasniak said on Tuesday that banking sector profits fell in the first half of 2012 compared to the previous year, weighed down by bankruptcies in the construction sector.

The central bank also said however that Polish banks were able to withstand an economic shock involving a sharp slowdown in growth and steep zloty falls.

“The capacity of banks to absorb possible losses remains high, and the financial system is stable,” the bank said, presenting stress-tests results that involved a 300 basis point rise in bond yields and a 30-percent zloty depreciation.

The bank said that banks would need 9.4 billion zlotys ($2.73 billion) of fresh capital, or less than 9 percent of the total sector capital, in case of a shock scenario to keep their capital adequacy ratio above 9 percent.

In December the figure stood at 5.7 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.4384 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Karolina Slowikowska; Additional reporting Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sophie Walker)