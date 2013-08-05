FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish banks loosen requirements for corporate loans-survey
August 5, 2013

Polish banks loosen requirements for corporate loans-survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Some Polish banks have loosened their loan requirements for corporate clients for the first time in four quarters thanks to government-backed guarantees, a survey by the central bank showed on Monday.

According to the quarterly survey, fewer lenders were concerned in the second quarter by the economic situation, with early signs that Poland’s economy may be on a path to recovery after barely avoiding its first recession in two decades.

The banks also saw a small rise in demand for short-term credit for large corporations and expected the trend to continue in the third quarter.

Poland’s state-controlled BGK bank began to offer loan guarantees to small and mid-sized corporations as part of the government’s plan to boost flagging economic growth. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Mark Potter)

