FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Polish banks set for cash and shares from Visa deal
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2015 / 5:33 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Polish banks set for cash and shares from Visa deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Handlowy estimates)
    Dec 28 (Reuters) - Polish lenders stand to gain an injection
of cash and Visa Inc shares after the world's largest
payments network buys its subsidiary Visa Europe, of which local
banks are among the members.
    Visa said last month it would buy Visa Europe for up to
$23.3 billion. 
    Below is a summary of Polish banks' estimates of how much
they expect to receive from the deal, expected to be finalised
in the second quarter of 2016:
    
 Lender                  Owner                Cash   Visa shares
                                               (mln euros)
ING BSK        ING          31        11
B. Millennium  BCP          55.5      19
Bank BPH       GE             16.7       5.7
MBank           Commerzbank 43.6      15
Bank Handlowy   Citigroup       14.9       5.1
   ($1 = 0.9149 euros)

 (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski in Warsaw; Editing by Marcin
Goclowski and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.