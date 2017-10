WARSAW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Polish financial watchdog KNF approved on Tuesday a tie-up between local units of Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International and Greece’s Eurobank , the regulator said.

Earlier this year, the Austrian lender bought control in Eurobank’s Polbank unit for 460 million euros ($601.3 million) to forge a growth machine in Poland, one of its key emerging Europe markets. ($1 = 0.7650 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)