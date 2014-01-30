Polish BZ WBK says organic growth takes priority over takeovers

WARSAW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.3 lender Bank Zachodni WBK, a unit of Banco Santander, puts its focus or organic growth, but does not rule out placing a takeover bid if an opportunity arises, the bank’s chief executive officer said on Thursday.

“If someone waves a flag we’ll give it a thought, we don’t exclude that (placing a bid), but we are putting strong focus on organic growth,” CEO Mateusz Morawiecki told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)