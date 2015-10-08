FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some Polish banks may not pay dividends due to capital measures
October 8, 2015

Some Polish banks may not pay dividends due to capital measures

WARSAW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Extra capital measures to be imposed on Polish banks due to the risk of them handling the costs of Swiss franc mortgages convertion may prevent some of them from paying out dividends for 2015, the deputy head of state financial regulator said.

“There will be banks, which will not be able to pay out dividends (for 2015 due to this measures),” Wojciech Kwasniak told reporters on Thursday. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

