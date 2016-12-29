FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Poland's PM says "re-Polonisation" of banks will go on
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 29, 2016 / 1:03 PM / 8 months ago

Poland's PM says "re-Polonisation" of banks will go on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The process of increasing domestic control over the banking sector in Poland, known as re-Polonisation, will continue after state-run entities bought a controlling stake in Bank Pekao earlier in December, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said.

"Important information regarding ... an election promise of the PiS (the ruling Law and Justice party), the re-Polonisation of banks. This process has been initiated by us and it will be continued," Szydlo told a news conference on Thursday.

Poland's state-run insurer PZU and fund PFR agreed to buy a stake in UniCredit's Pekao for 2.5 billion euros ($2.61 billion) earlier this month. ($1 = 0.9567 euros) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.