Poland c.bank gov: Europe banks could sell Polish units
May 17, 2012

Poland c.bank gov: Europe banks could sell Polish units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The pressure on European banks from the region’s debt crisis could cause more of them to sell their Polish subsidiaries, even if those units are performing well, Polish central bank governor Marek Belka said on Thursday.

“Allied Irish Bank had a fantastic subsidiary in Poland, probably the best Polish bank, but had to sell... we are waiting and concerned that there will be more cases like this,”

Belka told a conference in London.

“No European bank enjoys our full confidence these days,” he added. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Toby Chopra)

