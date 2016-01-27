FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's FX loan bill should be changed if costs too high: minister
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's FX loan bill should be changed if costs too high: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s presidential draft bill on converting foreign exchange loans into zlotys, presented earlier this month, should be changed if it proves too costly for lenders, with costs exceeding the sectors’ annual profit, a Polish minister said on Wednesday.

“If it turns out that the costs of the ... bill are high, significantly exceeding the banks’ profits from the previous year, then one will have to introduce gradual solutions, or modify the current ones,” Minister in the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, Henryk Kowalczyk told broadcaster TVN24 BiS.

Analysts estimate that the Polish banking sector’s net profit stood at 12 billion zlotys ($2.92 billion) in 2015.

The draft bill assumes saddling lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys, a move critics say could undermine the health of what was until recently one of Europe’s healthiest banking sectors. ($1 = 4.1055 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.