Polish banks might be able to spread out mortgage conversion costs -president's office
April 8, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Polish banks might be able to spread out mortgage conversion costs -president's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 8 (Reuters) - It might be possible to allow Polish banks to spread the cost of converting foreign currency-denominated mortgages into zlotys over a period of years, a spokesman for the president’s office said on Friday.

“The (president‘s) chancellery is working to modify the conversion bill draft. Spreading the banks’ costs over years is one of the options,” spokesman Marek Magierowski said.

In January, the president’s office presented its draft bill aimed at converting foreign exchange-denominated mortgages into zlotys.

Around half a million Poles took out such loans, mainly in Swiss francs. They have seen their borrowing costs soar since the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc’s exchange rate in January 2015.

The KNF financial watchdog has said the proposed bill could cost Polish banks almost 70 billion zlotys ($18.6 billion), or up to eight times their 2015 profits, potentially pushing the sector into crisis.

$1 = 3.7723 zlotys Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
