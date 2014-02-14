DEALTALK-In Polish banking, dealmaking may be just getting started

WARSAW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - If an estimate from a senior executive at Poland’s biggest bank is anywhere near accurate, the local banking sector could be set for a far-reaching shakeout.

Pawel Borys, a managing director at PKO BP, said he believed there was only room for between five and seven banks in the Polish retail market in the longer term, pointing to plenty of consolidation to come given there are currently around 40 competing in the sector.

“Those who will not be able to build the scale effect will be losing, because they won’t be able to compete in terms of prices and costs in the low-rates environment,” Borys, in charge of strategy and investments, told Reuters.

Poland’s banks have already seen a succession of multi-million dollar deals, but analysts and bankers see more to come as lenders seek to expand their footprint in one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union.

They say the appeal of the Polish market is even great enough for some banks in the euro zone, more commonly shedding assets in recent years to help improve their balance sheets, to look to grab a share of such an attractive market.

The trend is already well established.

Last year, the value of M&A deals among Poland’s banks surged to 10 billion zlotys ($3.3 billion), according to consultancy E&Y, up 70 percent on the year before.

Deals included BNP Paribas’ purchase of BGZ from Rabobank for $1.4 billion and PKO’s purchase of the local business of Sweden’s Nordea’s for $910 million.

Who could be next? Bankers cite as possible targets mid- and small-tier lenders such as General Electric’s BPH , BCP’s Bank Millennium and Alior Bank.

The Polish businesses of Credit Agricole and Societe Generale could also be in the frame.

MARKET SHARE

“I expect further consolidation in the banking sector in 2014, as the pressure from the biggest players on increasing their market share rises,” said Jaroslaw Grzesiak, managing partner at Greenberg Traurig, Poland’s top M&A law firm.

BCP said it would like to keep its Polish unit despite reports it had reached out to possible buyers in the past, while GE declined comment. Agricole could not be reached for comment and SocGen declined comment.

Already on sale is 33 percent of Alior, the bank which is valued at $2.1 billion in total, Alior spokesman Julian Krzyzanowski confirmed.

So what is it about Polish banking that buyers are supposed to find so appealing?

With 38 million people Poland is the sixth-largest EU country by population and some bankers argue it is eastern Europe’s most attractive place in which to invest.

Economic growth has outperformed the euro zone since 2008 and is expected to reach 3.1 percent in 2014, against 1 percent in the euro zone as a whole, according to a Reuters poll.

Polish banks had an average return on equity, the best measure of banks’ profitability, of 10.2 percent against 8 percent for the euro zone as a whole, according to analysts.

They also benefit from higher interest rates of 2.5 percent, which allow bigger margins than those in the euro zone whose main rate is 0.25 percent. And Poland’s political situation is also relatively stable compared with some other former Communist countries.

Ratings agency Moody’s raised its outlook on the Polish banks to stable last year from negative.

“There is an interest in Polish banks because even though their profitability is comparable with Slovak or Czech banks, Poland is a much bigger market, so growth opportunities are larger,” Moody’s banking analyst Irakli Pipia said.

LOCAL REGULATIONS

Poland’s banks also largely avoided the bad-debt problems still dogging many of their European counterparts, helped by strict local regulations which forced lenders to curb their appetite for hazardous lending.

According to calculations by Raiffeisen last year, Poland had an aggregated non-performing loans ratio of 8 percent, against 10 percent for the central and eastern Europe region.

The next issue, then, is who the buyers could be.

“While one should not rule out ‘wild cards’ and new entrants - additional consolidation is likely from within the country,” said Goldman Sach’s Artur Tomala, who last year worked on deals involving BZ WBK and PKO BP.

Players that are already present in Poland are seen as more likely buyers than new entrants, since they know the market and are in a position to achieve cost synergies.

New players would also face the potential problem of being too small to compete, which is the reason why some lenders have already pulled out, bankers said.

One local banker seeing scope for deals is BZ WBK chief Mateusz Morawiecki, who told Reuters on Jan. 30 Poland might see medium-sized banks for sale this year. “If someone waves a flag we’ll give it a thought, we don’t exclude that (placing a bid),” he said.

Four years ago Spain’s Santander bought BZ WBK merging it in 2012-2013 with KBC’s Kredyt Bank to forge Poland’s No.3 player, and might be on the lookout for other buys. Other possible foreign acquirers include UniCredit and BNP Paribas, analysts say.

Santander and ING were interested in buying BGZ last year, according to market sources. UniCredit confirmed it had submitted a preliminary offer for BGZ before it was snapped up by BNP.

Santander declined comment, while UniCredit, which said in October it was part of its strategy to expand in its “core” countries, said it had nothing to add.

ING CEO Ralph Hamers said on Wednesday that as the group sells off its insurance company and finalises restructuring, its focus was on developing a banking strategy.

“Whether acquisitions play a role there or not ... if it would fit, maybe, but it’s not a starting point,” said Hamers.

What few seem to doubt is that the shakeup in Polish banking is set to continue.

“If you add in (Poland‘s) GDP growth and the prospects for growth, and the safe political risk profile, it’s obvious that Poland is the No. 1 choice for investors,” PKO BP’s Borys said. (Additional reporting by Adrian Krajewski in Warsaw, Sergio Goncalves in Lisbon, Lionel Laurent in Paris, Silvia Aloisi in Milan, Sarah White in Madrid and Laura Noonan in London; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and David Holmes)