Poland's extraordinary bank fee is credit negative for banks:Moody's

WARSAW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody’s said on Monday that the extraordinary payment to be made by the country’s banks to the state bank guarantee funds to cover the costs of the SK Bank failure is credit negative for the lenders.

“The extraordinary payment of nearly 2 billion zlotys (470 million euros) is credit negative for the banking sector and will reduce fourth quarter 2015 pre-tax profit by around 42 percent,” Moody’s Investors Service said in a statement. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)