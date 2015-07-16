Poland's bill on FX mortgages credit negative for banks - Moody's

WARSAW, July 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s proposed bill that would allow holders of foreign currency mortgages to convert them into zlotys on favourable terms for bank’s clients is credit negative for the banks, Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday.

“The conversion ... is credit negative for the banks because it would adversely affect their profitability and restrict their ability to internally generate capital and future lending capacity,” Moody’s said in a statement.

Polish banks with the largest exposure to Swiss franc-denominated mortgages are Bank BPH, Bank Millennium, mBank, PKO BP, and Getin Noble Bank. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)