FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's bill on FX mortgages credit negative for banks - Moody's
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's bill on FX mortgages credit negative for banks - Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s proposed bill that would allow holders of foreign currency mortgages to convert them into zlotys on favourable terms for bank’s clients is credit negative for the banks, Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday.

“The conversion ... is credit negative for the banks because it would adversely affect their profitability and restrict their ability to internally generate capital and future lending capacity,” Moody’s said in a statement.

Polish banks with the largest exposure to Swiss franc-denominated mortgages are Bank BPH, Bank Millennium, mBank, PKO BP, and Getin Noble Bank. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.