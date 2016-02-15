FX loan conversion plan credit negative for Polish banks-Moody's

WARSAW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service rating agency said on Monday that the proposed conversion of foreign currency loans into zlotys will be negative for Polish banks as it would impose one-off losses on the sector.

“This would reduce the system’s capital by up to 27 percent (the system average common equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.3 percent as of September 2015) and hurt their ability to lend and absorb future shocks,” Moody’s said in a statement.

“Poland’s proposal for Foreign-Currency mortgage conversions is credit negative for banks,” it also said.

Among banks with biggest Swiss franc denominated mortgage portfolios Moody’s names Bank BPH, Bank Millennium , mBank, and Getin Noble Bank. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)