Polish banks offer $211 mln in 2015 to help troubled home borrowers
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Polish banks offer $211 mln in 2015 to help troubled home borrowers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Association (ZBP) said on Wednesday that lenders will spend 800 million zlotys ($211 million) this year to aid Polish mortgage borrowers, especially those with Swiss franc-denominated loans hit by that currency’s surge.

In its proposal, the association said that banks decided to create special funds to help mortgage holders if the franc strengthened beyond a certain level.

The offer is directed to borrowers with below-average income and limited apartment or home space.

$1 = 3.7904 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
