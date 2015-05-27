UPDATE 1-Polish banks offer little help to foreign-currency mortgage holders

(Adds comment, sources and background)

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, May 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Association put forward a limited plan on Wednesday to help homeowners struggling to service Swiss franc mortgages, potentially setting it up for a fight with politicians who favour converting the loans into zlotys.

More than half a million Poles held a combined 144 billion zlotys ($38 billion) in Swiss franc debt as of the end of March, accounting for about 40 percent of all Polish mortgage lending, most of it taken out before the 2008 global financial crisis to benefit from low Swiss interest rates.

These loans have become much more expensive to service since the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc’s exchange rate in January, however, sending the currency soaring against its peers.

Poland’s Bank Association, the ZBP, put forward a plan under which lenders would spend 800 million zlotys ($211 million) this year to help borrowers. Its main proposal is to create special funds in banks to help those on below-average income.

That would mean helping people holding about 10 percent of the banks’ Swiss franc-denominated loans.

The offer contrasts starkly with newly elected president Andrzej Duda’s pledge to have foreign currency loans converted into zlotys at an old rate. The head of the country’s financial regulator has also proposed converting the debt into the domestic currency.

Analysts estimate that would cost the banks 25 to 50 billion zlotys.

“Full conversion at a historical rate would mean enormous consequences for the whole economy,” ZBP head Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz told reporters.

The central bank has also spoken out against converting the debt, saying it would deprive it of a great chunk of its currency reserves.

After Duda’s surprise victory in the weekend presidential election, however, the risk of an enforced conversion has risen.

Analysts have warned that “the Hungarian scenario might come true”, referring to Budapest’s law last year forcing banks to convert foreign-currency mortgages back into forints. Polish banking stocks have fallen almost 5 percent in two days.

“Polish banks had a choice. They’ve decided to minimise the financial costs and accept the political risk. They failed to offer a serious but costly solution that would minimise the political risk,” a Warsaw-based analyst said.

With polls suggesting the ruling Civic Platform is on track to lose a general election later in the year, the party may be forced to offer a solution similar to Duda‘s.

According to sources, the central bank governor will meet the heads of the country’s biggest banks this week to discuss, among other things, ways to resolve Poland’s foreign-currency loan problem. ($1 = 3.7975 zlotys) (Additional reporting by Krisztina Than in BUDAPEST; Editing by Hugh Lawson)