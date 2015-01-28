FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish gov't forex loan proposals are sufficient - president's aide
January 28, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Polish gov't forex loan proposals are sufficient - president's aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Polish government’s proposals for helping holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages seem sufficient for the moment, a presidential advisor said on Wednesday.

“It seems that for the moment what has been proposed is sufficiently beneficial for people with Swiss franc loans,” advisor Olgierd Dziekonski told reporters. “For now we have no proposals for major changes in the law.”

He was speaking after President Bronislaw Komorowski met Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek to talk about the Swiss franc loans. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)

