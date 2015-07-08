RPT-Polish PM says ready to present bill to help mortgage holders

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

WARSAW, July 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling party Civic Platform will present on Wednesday a draft law designed to help people having difficulty paying back their mortgages, including Swiss-franc loans, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said.

About 550,000 Poles hold Swiss franc mortgages, accounting for about 40 percent of all mortgage lending. Most were taken out before the 2008 global financial crisis to benefit from low Swiss interest rates.

These have become much more expensive to service since the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc’s exchange rate in January, allowing the franc to surge in value against most of its peers.

“We will solve the problems of Swiss-franc borrowers. We want to help not only those who took out Swiss franc or euro loans, but also those who are in a difficult situation and took loans in zloty,” Kopacz told public television on Tuesday.

Her centre-right party, in power since 2007, is lagging behind the main opposition Law and Justice party ahead of an October parliamentary election. Law and Justice’s candidate Andrzej Duda was the surprise winner of a May presidential election.

The draft law setting out proposed solutions will be presented in the parliament on Wednesday. The proposals will not include converting Swiss-franc loans into zlotys, Kopacz said.

The prime minister said the issue of Poland joining the euro zone should be widely discussed but not necessarily put to a referendum, an idea suggested by the foreign affairs adviser to Duda, who will be sworn in as president next month.

Poland will definitely not join the euro in the next five years, she said, adding: “Today the euro zone requires improvement and some reform.” (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Gareth Jones)