Polish PM Kopacz says government aims to help CHF borrowers
May 15, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Polish PM Kopacz says government aims to help CHF borrowers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Poland is working on solutions to help poeple who took out Swiss franc-denominated mortgages and saw instalments rise after Switzerland removed its cap on the franc in January, Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said.

“We do not want to put further burden on those who took out the loans, we want to put the burden on those who pushed the loan contracts for them to sign,” Kopacz told reporters.

“The state should take responsibility so that the people can pay the installments which are now beyond their reach. We are working on how to help them (the borrowers).” (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

