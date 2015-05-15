FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish presidential aide says CHF borrowers may feel safe
May 15, 2015

Polish presidential aide says CHF borrowers may feel safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Poles, who took out out mortgages in Swiss francs, may feel safe as the president expects that talks of the banking lobby and the financial regulator will lead to solutions beneficial to all sides, a presidential adviser said on Friday.

“People with loans in Swiss francs may feel safe,” Olgierd Dziekonski told reporters. “The issue of government intervention will become pertinent when there will be a need to change the law.”

Dziekonski also said that President Bronislaw Komorowski expects that talks between the banking lobby ZBP and financial regulator KNF will produce draft solutions to the Swiss franc loans problem at the end of May. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

