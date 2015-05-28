Banks should play bigger role in resolving CHF loan issue-deputy PM

WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - Polish deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Thursday that local banks’ proposal regarding the Swiss franc-denominated mortgage problem is disappointing and that lenders should play a bigger role in resolving the issue.

“It seems that the bank association proposal is definitely below expectations. Banks should play a bigger role in this mechanism,” he told reporters.

He also said, that it was too early to comment on president-elect Andrzej Duda’s plans to impose a bank tax in Poland. (Reporting by Jan Pytalski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)