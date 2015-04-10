FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish lenders expect 10 pct profits fall in 2015-regulator
April 10, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Polish lenders expect 10 pct profits fall in 2015-regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 10 (Reuters) - Polish banks forecast their net profit will fall in 2015 by an average of 10.3 percent, mainly due to increased payments to the Banking Guarantee Fund, financial sector regulator KNF said on Friday in a report based on banks’ expectations.

The banks, which are under pressure due to relatively low central bank interest rates, also expect their net interest income will fall this year by 0.5 percent, according to the report. here

But lenders will try to compensate with net commission income, which is forecast to rise by almost 6 percent, KNF said, without giving specific figures on the amount of profits those increases will generate. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

