August 6, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

Polish banks' net profit down 8 pct in H1:regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s banking sector aggregated net profit fell 8 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2015 to 7.96 billion zlotys ($2.1 billion), financial sector regulator KNF said on Thursday.

Record low-interest rates ate into margins causing a 9-percent drop in net interest income to 17 billion zlotys.

Most of Poland’s biggest lenders have already presented their second-quarter results, with profitability falling due to increased fees to a bank guarantee fund as well as lower profits from credit card transactions.

Poland’s biggest bank PKO BP will announce its results on Monday, with analysts expecting a 25-percent fall in its bottom line. ($1 = 3.8396 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Jon Boyle)

