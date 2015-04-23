FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish insurer PZU in contention for Alior Bank stake-report
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Polish insurer PZU in contention for Alior Bank stake-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s PZU, eastern Europe’s top insurer, is vying to acquire a major stake in local lender Alior Bank with a view to building a banking arm with over 115 billion zlotys ($31 billion) in assets, newspaper Puls Biznesu said on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, state-controlled PZU has entered the race for the 25.3 percent stake in Alior which has been put up for sale by Carlo Tassara, the holding company for French financier Romain Zaleski.

“PZU is running a due diligence (audit) on Alior,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

PZU wants to add the 4.5 percent its investment and pension funds already own in Alior to the Carlo Tassara stake and cooperate with Alior’s management, which controls another 10 percent, Puls Biznesu said.

Last month sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that France’s second-largest bank, Societe Generale, was frontrunner to buy Tassara’s stake in Alior.

Puls Biznesu said PZU could use Alior to consolidate the Polish banking sector, eyeing the ongoing sales of Raiffeisen Polbank, the Polish arm of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) , and General Electric’s local unit Bank BPH .

PZU’s spokesman declined to comment other than to say that the company was ready to take part in takeovers. ($1=3.7240 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
