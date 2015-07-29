FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FX loans restructuring, tax pose threat to Polish lenders-c.bank
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

FX loans restructuring, tax pose threat to Polish lenders-c.bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, July 29 (Reuters) - Polish lenders are safe and resilient to any economic growth weakening, but the expected launch of a bank tax or restructuring Swiss franc-denominated mortgages pose a threat to the financial system’s stability, central bank said in a report.

“The National Bank of Poland expects continuation of banking sector’s profitability fall,” it said on Wednesday, citing fall in net interest margin, and rising operating costs.

“The execution of election initiatives may turn out to be an additional factor,” the bank also said.

Poland’s main opposition party Law and Justice that leads opinion polls ahead of October general election plans to introduce a 0.39-percent bank asset tax and mulls converting FX mortgages at their historical rate.

“The factor that may negatively influence the financial system’s stability, especially the banking sector’s one, as well as the economic growth may be the execution of the projects considered in the election campaign.” (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.