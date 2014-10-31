FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish banks Q3 net profit rose by 22 pct y-o-y, regulator says
October 31, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

Polish banks Q3 net profit rose by 22 pct y-o-y, regulator says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Polish banking sector’s aggregated net profit rose in the third quarter by 22 percent year-on-year, helped by higher interest income and economic growth, data from regulator KNF showed on Friday.

Banks’ net profit rose to 4.4 billion zlotys ($1.31 billion) and their joint net interest income increased by 12 percent to 9.7 billion zlotys, KNF said.

Two of Poland’s 10 biggest banks, mBank, which is owned by Germany’s Commerzbank, and Millennium , owned by Portugal’s BCP have already presented their results. They booked earnings growth in line with forecasts.

The three biggest Polish banks, state-controlled PKO , Santander’s BZ WBK, and UniCredit’s Polish arm Pekao, are due to publish results over the next two weeks. (1 US dollar = 3.3690 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

