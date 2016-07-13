FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PZU mulls buying Pekao, Raiffeisen's local unit - report
July 13, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Poland's PZU mulls buying Pekao, Raiffeisen's local unit - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 13 (Reuters) - Poland's state-run insurer PZU will consider taking over local units of Italy's UniCredit and Austria's Raiffeisen, PZU's Chief Executive Michal Krupinski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

"As PZU we will be considering taking over Pekao and Raiffeisen," Krupinski told the newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.

A newly imposed Polish bank tax and low interest rates have made business more difficult for smaller banks. Poland's conservative government wants state-run banks to raise their market share through takeovers.

UniCredit had raised 749 million euros by placing a 10 percent stake in Polish subsidiary Bank Pekao on Tuesday.

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has said it aims to sell Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA, to a Polish-listed rival as an alternative to floating the unit on the Warsaw bourse. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)

