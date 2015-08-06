Shares in Polish banks slump on new Swiss franc loan draft law

WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Polish blue chip index WIG20 fell 1.7 percent on Thursday morning dragged down by banking stocks hit by an amended draft law on Swiss franc mortgage conversion approved by parliament last night.

“The market priced in that banks will carry 50 percent of the conversion cost, while the parliament approved an amendment saying that lenders will have to pay 90 percent, and this was a surprise for the market,” Jaroslaw Janusz, broker at Noble Securities said.

Two biggest Polish banks with large Swiss franc mortgages portfolios - Poland’s No.1 bank by assets PKO BP and third largest one, BZ WBK were down 4.5 percent and 7.15 percent respectively at 0721 GMT. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)