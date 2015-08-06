FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Polish banks slump on new Swiss franc loan draft law
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 6, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Shares in Polish banks slump on new Swiss franc loan draft law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Polish blue chip index WIG20 fell 1.7 percent on Thursday morning dragged down by banking stocks hit by an amended draft law on Swiss franc mortgage conversion approved by parliament last night.

“The market priced in that banks will carry 50 percent of the conversion cost, while the parliament approved an amendment saying that lenders will have to pay 90 percent, and this was a surprise for the market,” Jaroslaw Janusz, broker at Noble Securities said.

Two biggest Polish banks with large Swiss franc mortgages portfolios - Poland’s No.1 bank by assets PKO BP and third largest one, BZ WBK were down 4.5 percent and 7.15 percent respectively at 0721 GMT. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.