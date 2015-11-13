FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Outline Polish forex loans bill to be ready by end-2015 - report
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 13, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Outline Polish forex loans bill to be ready by end-2015 - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The outline of a bill on converting Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at historical rates should be ready by the end of the year, the president’s economic adviser Zdzislaw Sokal was quoted as saying on Friday by daily paper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

Last week Polish President Andrzej Duda’s office said that banks should bear more than half the costs of converting the mortgages into zlotys.

More than half a million Poles took out home loans in Swiss francs, mostly between 2007 and 2008, hoping to benefit from low interest rates but since then the franc has risen by about 80 percent against the zloty, pushing up their debt.

POLISH BANKS

Sokal was also quoted as saying that he sees potential for Polish banks to increase their market share. Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) party has said that foreign banks have too big a share of the the banking sector.

“There is room for the Polish part of the banking sector to grow. The ownership structure has slightly improved in recent years but domestic banks still have only a half share of the industry. Polish capital has a lot to do,” Sokal said.

He added that the opportunity was likely to arise for domestic interests to invest as foreign owners were seeing their banks’ profits falling.

“Polish capital and also big institutions in which the state is active, should use it,” he said. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.