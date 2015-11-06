FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish president's office to present key points of FX loans bill on Friday
November 6, 2015

Polish president's office to present key points of FX loans bill on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Polish president’s office will present the outline of a draft law allowing conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at historical rates later on Friday, a senior official said.

Maciej Lopinski, secretary of state in the president’s office, told Reuters that, under the plan, mortgages and consumer loans would be eligible for conversion, but the process will not be available to people who purchased several flats for investment purposes.

Lopinski said the main points of the proposed law could still be changed later. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing)

