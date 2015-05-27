FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish banks: CHF mortgage conversion to zlotys would hurt economy
May 27, 2015

Polish banks: CHF mortgage conversion to zlotys would hurt economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Association head Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz said on Wednesday that a conversion of all Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at historical exchange rates would have “very serious” consequences for the economy.

Pietraszkiewicz added that it would not be inappropriate if the state contributed to helping troubled mortgage borrowers.

He also said a fund proposed by Polish lenders would help less well-off Swiss-franc borrowers if the franc strengthened to 5 zlotys per euro and beyond. The franc cost 4.00 zlotys as of 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Dale Hudson)

