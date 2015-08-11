UPDATE 1-Poland's new FX loans bill could cost banks about 22 bln zlotys

* Financial regulator estimates impact of new FX loans bill

* Says cost for banks could reach about 22 bln zlotys

* Costs could be than banking sector 2014 profit (Adds details)

By Pawel Sobczak

WARSAW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s foreign currency loans conversion bill, if implemented in its current form, could cost the country’s banks about 22 billion zlotys ($5.75 billion), a document from the financial regulator KNF showed.

In the document prepared for senators, the KNF estimated that about one-third of all mortgages denominated in Swiss francs and euros would fulfill the conditions of the new bill and be eligible for conversion into zlotys.

KNF also said that for 10 surveyed banks, the estimated cost of conversions exceeded their 2014 net profit, while for six of them the cost was more than three times their profit last year.

The regulator said that the cost of conversion would amount to one-fifth of the capital of the 10 surveyed banks.

Poland’s banking sector is mostly well-capitalised and profitable. It earned about 16 billion zlotys last year.

The sector, which includes PKO, BZ WBK, mBank, Millennium and BPH, hold Swiss franc portfolios worth some 146 billion zlotys, or 8 percent of Poland’s gross domestic product (GDP).

LEGISLATION

Last week, Polish parliament’s lower chamber, thanks to the votes of opposition and junior coalition partner PSL, amended a government-sponsored bill on foreign currency mortgage conversion into zlotys. The new version, which increases the number of eligible borrowers, shifts more of the cost of conversation onto banks.

The new bill still needs to be approved by the senate and signed by the president to become law. The ruling party, Civic Platform, controls the senate, which will deal with the bill at its sitting on Sept. 2-3. Still, the lower chamber could overrule any changes to the bill introduced by the senate.

Poland is one of the last post-communist countries in eastern and central Europe to tackle a foreign currency mortgages problem, which in June were described as “a ticking bomb” by Poland’s central bank chief Marek Belka.

More than half a million Poles took out home loans in Swiss francs, mostly between 2007 and 2008, hoping to benefit from low interest rates. Since then, the franc has risen by more than 80 percent against the zloty, trapping owners in homes whose value is well below the zloty market price.