Polish banks say no conversion of FX loans at historical level possible
May 26, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Polish banks say no conversion of FX loans at historical level possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Association head Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz said on Tuesday he will present on Wednesday a package of solutions for the problem of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, which does not include converting them into the zloty at a historical level.

“We want to propose a bill with a ... fund that will support all mortgage holders (regardless of the credit currency) that periodically have problems with servicing their commitments,” Pietraszkiewicz told Reuters.

“The association does not propose a conversion at a historical level, because it would be unbearable for the economy and for the banking system,” he also said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

