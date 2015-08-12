FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish banks may need c.bank liquidity if FX loans bill passed:regulator
August 12, 2015

Polish banks may need c.bank liquidity if FX loans bill passed:regulator

WARSAW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - If Poland passes the bill on converting foreign currency mortgages into zlotys in its current form, it may force some banks to resort to asking the central bank for liquidity, head of financial regulator KNF said on Wednesday.

Andrzej Jakubiak also said that some banks will have to stop paying dividends if the bill, which puts most of the burden of the conversion on banks, is passed.

“If there is such a situation, then (some banks) may forget about dividends simply because they will sustain losses,” Jakubiak told reporters. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

