CORRECTED-PKO BP says FX mortgage bill applies to third of CHF loan portfolio
#Corrections News
August 10, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-PKO BP says FX mortgage bill applies to third of CHF loan portfolio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects deputy chief executive’s surname in third paragraph)

WARSAW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.1 lender PKO BP estimates that the bill on converting Swiss franc mortgage holders to zlotys will apply to around 30 percent of the bank’s Swiss franc mortgage portfolio, deputy chief executive said on Monday.

Approved by the parliament last week, the law would allow some Swiss franc mortgage holders to convert their loans into zlotys, mostly at lenders’ expense. Analysts estimate the cost for banks would be $5 billion.

“The level of loans, which could be covered by the bill with its current parameters, at a conservative estimate, stands at around 30 percent of (PKO BP’s Swiss franc) portfolio,” Piotr Mazur said.

PKO BP’s Swiss franc mortgage portfolio is worth 32 billion zlotys ($8.35 billion).

“The impact (of the bill) on PKO BP will be lower than the market average, because our (portfolio) is more diversified,” Mazur said, referring to the Swiss franc loan portfolio.

“70 percent of the loans were granted after the (Swiss franc‘s) peak strengthening,” he said. ($1 = 3.8331 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
