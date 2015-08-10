FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's franc loan bill could cost lender PKO almost $800 mln -source
#Financials
August 10, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's franc loan bill could cost lender PKO almost $800 mln -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s Swiss franc mortgage conversion bill, if implemented in its current form, may cost PKO BP, the country’s largest lender, up to 3 billion zlotys ($783 million), a senior banking source told Reuters on Monday.

“In the worst case scenario, the cost for PKO would be 3 billion zlotys, or up to 3 billion,” a source said under a condition on anonymity.

Last week, Polish parliament’s lower chamber passed a law allowing some Swiss franc mortgage holders to convert their loans into zlotys, mostly at the lenders’ expense.

Analysts estimate the cost for banks would be $5 billion.

$1 = 3.8331 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
