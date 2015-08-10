Poland's franc loan bill could cost lender PKO almost $800 mln -source

WARSAW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s Swiss franc mortgage conversion bill, if implemented in its current form, may cost PKO BP, the country’s largest lender, up to 3 billion zlotys ($783 million), a senior banking source told Reuters on Monday.

“In the worst case scenario, the cost for PKO would be 3 billion zlotys, or up to 3 billion,” a source said under a condition on anonymity.

Last week, Polish parliament’s lower chamber passed a law allowing some Swiss franc mortgage holders to convert their loans into zlotys, mostly at the lenders’ expense.

Analysts estimate the cost for banks would be $5 billion.