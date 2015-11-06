Polish president's office: banks should bear 50-90 pct of FX conversion cost

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Polish president’s office said on Friday it has not reached an agreement with Swiss franc borrowers on the shape of a Swiss franc loans conversion draft law, but banks should bear between 50 and 90 percent of the cost of conversion.

Maciej Lopinski, secretary of state in the president’s office, told a news conference that President Andrzej Duda believes it would be equitable if banks bore between 50 and 90 percent of the cost of conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at historical rates.

Lopinski also said that the law allowing conversion should not put at a disadvantage people who took out loans in zlotys and had paid higher interest rates over the years. (Reporting by Karol Witenberg; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Heinrich)