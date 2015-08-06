FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ruling party says likely to overturn last-minute changes to CHF mortgage law
August 6, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

Ruling party says likely to overturn last-minute changes to CHF mortgage law

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s governing party senator said on Thursday the upper chamber of the parliament is likely to overturn the last-minute changes to the Swiss franc mortgages conversion bill, decreasing the cost for banks back to the originally planned 9.5 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion).

Deputies approved late on Wednesday a bill drafted by Poland’s ruling Civic Platform party (PO), which allows homeowners to convert their Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys, but last-minute amendments to the bill increased a possible cost of the conversion for lenders to $5 billion.

PO senator Kazimierz Kleina told Reuters that the upper chamber of the parliament will likely deal with the bill on Sept. 2.

“Our caucus has enough of a majority in the senate to reject the populist solutions,” Kleina said, referring to the amendments. “In my view, the most rational solution is a return to ... the original solution.” ($1 = 3.8394 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
