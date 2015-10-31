Poland's bank asset tax rate could vary: senior PiS official

WARSAW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The rate of the tax on bank assets, being considered by Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) party, could vary depending on the type of the asset, senior party official Piotr Glinski said late on Friday.

PiS, which won an outright majority in Sunday’s Polish election, has said it wanted to tax banks’ assets at 0.39 percent starting in 2016.

The party has also said it may consider a tax on financial transactions as an alternative.

“I think I would be in favour of ... the asset tax, perhaps additionally varying depending on the type of those assets,” Glinski told public broadcaster TVP Info. “If they are more risky, then the tax rate (would be) different.”

Raising the rate of corporate income tax (CIT) for lenders is also being considered by the party as an alternative, Glinski said. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Toby Chopra)