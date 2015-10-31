FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's bank asset tax rate could vary: senior PiS official
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's bank asset tax rate could vary: senior PiS official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The rate of the tax on bank assets, being considered by Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) party, could vary depending on the type of the asset, senior party official Piotr Glinski said late on Friday.

PiS, which won an outright majority in Sunday’s Polish election, has said it wanted to tax banks’ assets at 0.39 percent starting in 2016.

The party has also said it may consider a tax on financial transactions as an alternative.

“I think I would be in favour of ... the asset tax, perhaps additionally varying depending on the type of those assets,” Glinski told public broadcaster TVP Info. “If they are more risky, then the tax rate (would be) different.”

Raising the rate of corporate income tax (CIT) for lenders is also being considered by the party as an alternative, Glinski said. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.