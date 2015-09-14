FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish main opposition party considers two bank tax schemes -lawmaker
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2015 / 8:27 AM / in 2 years

Polish main opposition party considers two bank tax schemes -lawmaker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), which is leading in opinion polls ahead of the October election, considers taxing banks’ assets or financial transactions and derivatives, one of the party’s lawmakers said.

“We are still considering two options of imposing levies on the banking sector,” Henryk Kowalczyk told Reuters.

“We are still considering the proposal mentioned in July, that is ... taxing banks’ assets with a 0.39-percent levy, but there’s also an option to tax financial transactions,” he said.

“This option would entail a 0.14-percent levy on financial transactions and a 0.07-percent levy on derivatives,” he added.

Kowalczyk said that under the first scheme budget revenue from the levy would exceed 5 billion zlotys ($1.4 billion), while under the second it would reach 1.7 billion zlotys.

Another PiS representatives, who refused to be named, added that the decision regarding the scheme should be made in October. ($1 = 3.7135 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.