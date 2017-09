WARSAW, May 27 (Reuters) - The introduction of a bank tax would be dangerous for the Polish economy and slow down the country’s economic growth, Poland’s bank association chief Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz said on Wednesday.

Andrzej Duda, the opposition candidate who won Poland’s presidential elections on Sunday, called for a tax on bank assets during his campaign. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)