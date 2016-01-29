FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Polish banks set for cash and shares from Visa deal - RTRS
January 29, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Polish banks set for cash and shares from Visa deal - RTRS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds PKO BP estimate)
    WARSAW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Polish lenders stand to gain cash
and Visa Inc shares after the world's largest payments
network buys its subsidiary Visa Europe from its local member
banks.
    Visa said last month it would buy Visa Europe for up to
$23.3 billion. 
    Below is a summary of Polish banks' estimates of how much
they expect to receive from the deal, expected to be finalised
in the second quarter of 2016:
 Lender                  Owner                Cash   Visa shares
                                               (mln euros)
ING BSK        ING          31        11
B. Millennium  BCP          55.5      19
Bank BPH       GE             16.7       5.7
MBank           Commerzbank 43.6      15
Bank Handlowy   Citigroup       14.9       5.1
BNP BGZ         BNP Paribas  6.5       2.2
BZ WBK          Banco Sant.  46.74     16.04
PKO BP          State-run             66.2      22.7   
 

 (Compiled by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
