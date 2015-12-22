FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish finance ministry may support lower bank tax for insurers
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2015 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

Polish finance ministry may support lower bank tax for insurers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s finance ministry may support a lower bank tax rate for insurers than originally planned, at 0.39 percent of assets per year, Deputy Finance Minister Konrad Raczkowski said on Tuesday.

“The finance ministry is inclining to the proposal of the taxation of the insurance sector at the analogical level to the banking sector, or 0.39 percent,” Raczkowski told lawmakers during a finance committee panel meeting.

The tax rate for insurers had been planned at 0.72 percent per year. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.