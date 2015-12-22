Polish finance ministry may support lower bank tax for insurers

WARSAW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s finance ministry may support a lower bank tax rate for insurers than originally planned, at 0.39 percent of assets per year, Deputy Finance Minister Konrad Raczkowski said on Tuesday.

“The finance ministry is inclining to the proposal of the taxation of the insurance sector at the analogical level to the banking sector, or 0.39 percent,” Raczkowski told lawmakers during a finance committee panel meeting.

The tax rate for insurers had been planned at 0.72 percent per year. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Louise Heavens)