Poland plans 0.39 pct bank tax -draft bill
December 3, 2015 / 12:49 PM / 2 years ago

Poland plans 0.39 pct bank tax -draft bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Polish ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) will submit on Thursday a draft bill assuming that banks will pay a tax at 0.39 percent per year, head of the parliamentary finance committee Wojciech Jasinski said on Thursday.

“The rate will amount to 0.0325 percent per month in case of banks and 0.05 percent in case of insurers,” Jasinski told a news conference presenting the draft bill.

It was not immediately clear whether the tax rate would apply to assets or certain excess od assets.

The tax will apply to banks with assets worth at least 4 billion zlotys ($986.39 million). ($1 = 4.0552 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)

