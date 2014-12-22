FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.bank governor says Poland would not benefit from being in euro zone now
December 22, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Polish c.bank governor says Poland would not benefit from being in euro zone now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Polish central bank governor Marek Belka repeated on Monday that Poland would not benefit from being in the euro zone now, as the bloc needs to deal with its economic problems first.

“It would not be better as we would get rid of the important instruments of the monetary policy, and apart from that the euro zone has still its unresolved problems,” Belka told private broadcaster TVN24 BiS.

Poland committed to join the euro zone once it entered the European Union in 2004 but the government insists that before the zloty will be replaced with the common currency the euro zone needs to conduct reforms and heal itself.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Angus MacSwan

