Polish c.bank's head sees room for more cuts once FX markets stabilise
January 21, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

Polish c.bank's head sees room for more cuts once FX markets stabilise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Polish central bank’s head Marek Belka said on Wednesday he sees room for further rate cuts, but added that it was best to hold fire until the situation on the foreign exchange market stabilises.

“I still think that’s the case,” he told daily Puls Biznesu in an interview, answering a question on whether there was still scope for monetary easining.

“At the press conference after last week’s Monetary Policy Council I said that turbulences on the foreign exchange markets are not the best time to cut rates,” he added. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

