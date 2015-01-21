UPDATE 1-Polish c.bank head sees room for more cuts once FX markets stabilise

(Adds additional Belka comments)

WARSAW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Polish central bank’s head Marek Belka said on Wednesday he saw room for further interest rate cuts, but added that it was best to hold fire until the foreign exchange market stabilises.

The zloty weakened to 4.2 zlotys per Swiss franc from 3.6 zlotys after the Swiss National Bank’s decision last week to scrap a cap on its currency, making it more expensive for 550,000 Polish homeowners to repay mortgages denominated in Swiss francs.

Asked during an interview with the daily Puls Biznesu whether there was still scope for monetary easing, Belka said: “I still think that’s the case.”

“At the press conference after last week’s Monetary Policy Council I said that during turbulence in the foreign exchange markets is not the best time to cut rates,” he added.

Belka said that from the point of view of the real economy, a strong zloty would be more problematic than its current weakness.

“It is in our interest for it to be relatively stable,” he said.

The central bank is ready to provide additional zloty or foreign exchange liquidity to commercial banks, Belka said.

The central bank chief added that he expected Poland’s deflation to end soon.

“We expect that Poland’s CPI reading will be positive again after the next few months.”